Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Unilever Stock Performance
UL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 649,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,605. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
