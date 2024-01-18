Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD stock traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,165,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,287,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.60. The stock has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
