Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $4.26 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 570,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

