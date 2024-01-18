Capital Performance Advisors LLP Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 21.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,462,000 after acquiring an additional 93,854 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 888,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.