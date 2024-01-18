Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.65. 1,053,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

