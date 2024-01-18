Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

