CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 0.60.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.