Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $777.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,810.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,011,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 235,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 216,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

