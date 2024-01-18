Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 3.5%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 253,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,271,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Chegg Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.03 million. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $61,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

