CIBC Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.15

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

CJR.B opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$168.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

