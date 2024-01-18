CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $1.42 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Fabrinet accounts for 0.1% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.15. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

