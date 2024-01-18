Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $893.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $823.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $715.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $474.28 and a 12 month high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $16.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth $318,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

