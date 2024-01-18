Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $7.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. Codexis has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 198,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 50.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 48.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 290.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 561,789 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

