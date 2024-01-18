Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 53.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.25. 5,903,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.80. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,642 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,014.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 938,470 shares of company stock worth $134,618,512 in the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

