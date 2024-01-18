Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Barbara Smith Sells 142,806 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,645,478.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 291,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

