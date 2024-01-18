Comparing Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 1 17 0 2.84 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $79.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

70.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 4.24% 26.36% 5.13% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Green Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.04 $75.10 million $1.67 43.98 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Green Street Capital.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Green Street Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

