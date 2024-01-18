Comparing Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) & NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hydro One and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextEra Energy 1 2 12 0 2.73

Hydro One presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $73.14, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Hydro One.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hydro One and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 27.82% 12.15% 3.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hydro One and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $27.40 billion 4.36 $4.15 billion $3.78 15.42

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Hydro One on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 32,100 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 88,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 871 substations. It serves approximately 12 million people through approximately 5.8 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

