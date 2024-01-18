Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
