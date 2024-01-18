Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 1,159,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,287. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

