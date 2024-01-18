Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $197.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

