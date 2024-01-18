Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $410,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $304.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

