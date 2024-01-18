Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

SPGI stock opened at $437.77 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

