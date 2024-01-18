ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,533. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

