CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Critical Analysis

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 69.9%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 37.4%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sotherly Hotels pays out 577.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87% Sotherly Hotels 5.62% 18.80% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotherly Hotels 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sotherly Hotels has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.87%. Given Sotherly Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sotherly Hotels is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $134.33 million 0.03 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.20 Sotherly Hotels $173.03 million 0.16 $32.54 million $0.09 15.44

Sotherly Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sotherly Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sotherly Hotels beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

