Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $8,952,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $683.01. 231,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $686.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $630.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

