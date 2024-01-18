CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $231.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $276.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $290.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,603.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $1,177,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

