Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.09.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Down 1.3 %

CCK stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,172. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.