Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.63 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PLD opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.31. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Mizuho raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.