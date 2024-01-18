Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

