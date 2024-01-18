Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

