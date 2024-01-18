Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $8.91 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.