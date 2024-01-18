Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.