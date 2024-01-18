Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $437.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

