Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DUSA traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,713 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $394.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

