Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Buys £5,017.35 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) insider Ian Page purchased 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.19) per share, with a total value of £5,017.35 ($6,384.21).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DPH stock opened at GBX 3,866 ($49.19) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,473.32 ($31.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,145.84 ($52.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,464.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,835.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,793.84.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, internal medicine, and nutrition products supporting cats and dogs with various therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart, and kidney diseases.

