Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Buys £5,017.35 in Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) insider Ian Page purchased 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,237 ($41.19) per share, with a total value of £5,017.35 ($6,384.21).
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
DPH stock opened at GBX 3,866 ($49.19) on Thursday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,473.32 ($31.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,145.84 ($52.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,464.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,835.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,793.84.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
