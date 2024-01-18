Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 42.7% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. 570,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,412. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.