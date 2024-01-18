Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 16,842 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,366. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.