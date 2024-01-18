Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 1,750 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 208,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 1,238,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHYG remained flat at $42.15 during trading on Thursday. 224,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,122. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.