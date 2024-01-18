Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 2,685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.66. 3,369,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,979. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

