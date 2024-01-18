Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 2.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $84.46. 155,391 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

