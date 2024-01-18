Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 104,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,282. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

