Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $767,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after buying an additional 90,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.87. 246,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,646. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

