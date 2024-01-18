Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

