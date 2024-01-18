Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 2,072 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.72. 123,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

