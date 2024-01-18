Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 415,382 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 297.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,382 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,737.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 407,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $45.56 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

