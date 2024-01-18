Diversified Portfolios Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $104.88. 75,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.00. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
