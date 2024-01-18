Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.