Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $355.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,447. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $357.65. The stock has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.64.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

