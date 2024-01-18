Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 693 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 3,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

