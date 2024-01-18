Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DLB opened at $83.53 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,429. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

